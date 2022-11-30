Russia says proposed oil price cap is 'anti-market' measure

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova speaks during the annual news conference of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 14, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal by Western countries to introduce a cap on the price of Russian oil was an "anti-market" measure that would disrupt supply chains and worsen the situation on global energy markets.

"We have repeatedly said that the introduction of the so-called ceiling on Russian oil prices is not just a non-market mechanism, it is an anti-market measure," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She added that Russia would not supply oil to countries imposing a price cap.





































