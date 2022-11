Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday received Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha in Istanbul for talks.

Erdoğan and Taha held a closed-door meeting at the Istanbul Congress Center on the sidelines of the 38th Ministerial Session of the Standing Committee for Economic and Commercial Cooperation (COMCEC) of the OIC, being held on Nov. 26-29.

Istanbul is hosting the session of COMCEC, one of four standing committees of the OIC.