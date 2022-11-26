Ukrainian government evacuates civilians from Kherson

The Ukrainian government has begun to evacuate civilians from the southern city of Kherson, which was only recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops after months of Russian occupation.



One hundred people were taken by train to Khmelnytsky in western Ukraine, the Infrastructure Ministry said late on Friday.



Among them were 26 children and six sick people, it said.



Under pressure from a Ukrainian counter-attack, Russian troops, who had invaded and captured the city in early March, withdrew from Kherson in mid-November.



However, the Russians maintain positions on the other bank of the river Dnipro and fire artillery from there. In addition, Kherson's infrastructure has been destroyed to such an extend that the Ukrainian government has recommend citizens temporarily leave the regional capital.