130,000 in Kiev still without power after Russian strikes

After intensive Russian attacks, tens of thousands of residents in the Ukrainian capital Kiev are still without electricity, according to the local authorities.



Some 130,000 people in the metropolis of 3 million were still affected, the city's military administration said on Saturday, adding that repairs should be finished in the next 24 hours.



All heating systems should then be working again, the authorities said.



On Wednesday, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure with dozens of missiles and cruise missiles, causing severe damage.



Electricity, water and heating failed in many other parts of the country as well, with fears high that the crucial services would not be operating properly in the colder months ahead.