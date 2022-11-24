WHO IS PAKISTANS NEW ARMY CHIEF ASIM MUNIR?

Who is Pakistan's new army chief Asim Munir?

Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as the new chief of its powerful army.

The role is key in Pakistan, where the army has historically played an outsized role in the domestic and foreign policy of governance of this nuclear-armed nation.

Here are five facts about Munir:

-He was chief of Pakistan's two most influential intelligence agencies, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Military Intelligence (MI).

-He was prematurely removed as chief of the ISI on the request of then prime minister Imran Khan. No reason was given for his removal.

-He is currently serving as the army's quartermaster general.

-He is the most senior ranking general after outgoing army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

-He will be Pakistan's 17th army chief since it declared independence from Britain in 1947. That compares with about 30 prime ministers during the same period.



































