Multiple fatalities in Walmart shooting, Virginia officials say

A gunman shot and killed multiple people in a Walmart store late Tuesday in the US state of Virginia, city officials said, adding that the shooter too is dead.

At 10:12 pm, police responded to a report of a shooting inside a Walmart at Sam's Circle, Kosinski said, adding that "less than 10" people were dead, without disclosing the exact number.

It's still unclear if the shooter died of self-inflicted injuries. Kosinski added that no shots were fired at police "to his knowledge".

"Chesapeake Police confirm an active shooter incident with fatalities at the Walmart on Sam's Circle. The shooter is deceased," the City of Chesapeake said.

Walmart and the police department did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.