News World British FM: Iranian nuclear threat 'more advanced than ever before'

British FM: Iranian nuclear threat 'more advanced than ever before'

DPA WORLD Published November 19,2022 Subscribe

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, November 17, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned that the threat from Iran's nuclear programme is "more advanced than ever before."



Addressing an international security conference in Bahrain on Saturday, Cleverly accused the Tehran regime of spreading "bloodshed and destruction" around the world.



He warned that Iranian-supplied weapons are threatening security in the Middle East and beyond, pointing to the Iranian-made attack drones being used by Russia to target Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as an example of its influence.



"Iranian-supplied weapons threaten the entire region," the Braintree MP told the Manama Dialogue. "Today, Iran's nuclear programme is more advanced than ever before, and the regime has resorted to selling Russia the armed drones that are killing civilians in Ukraine.



"As their people demonstrate against decades of oppression, Iran's rulers are spreading bloodshed and destruction as far away as Kyiv.



"Britain is determined to work alongside our friends to counter the Iranian threat, interdict the smuggling of conventional arms and prevent the regime from acquiring a nuclear weapons capability."



































