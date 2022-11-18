U.S. always abandons its friends, Ukraine will suffer same fate: Ex-Russian president

The U.S. has a history of abandoning its friends and Ukraine will suffer the same fate, according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

After the midterm elections, the Republicans are set to take control of the U.S. House of Representatives, marking the "the beginning of the end" of America's support to Ukraine, Medvedev said in a Telegram post on Friday.

He said the Republicans have pledged "more scrutiny" of U.S. financial support to Ukraine.

"The topic of money for Ukraine is becoming toxic in the US. Congressmen demand total checks on where the massive amount of money has gone," he said.

This will also be the case for the "new tens of billions requested" by President Joe Biden, added Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council.

There is no doubt that Washington will continue to allocate funds for military support to Ukraine as this "part of the Russophobic consensus of American elites," said the former Russian president.

However, this will become more and more difficult, he said, adding that ordinary Americans will gradually see the "reality."

"They were cheated once again. Huge funds were pumped out of the US budget despite the economic downturn and the fact that prices for everything are rising," said Medvedev.

Discontent will be keep growing until Congress halts U.S. support to Ukraine, he said, emphasizing that this is inevitable because "America has always abandoned its friends."

Similar views were earlier expressed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who said the "US creates monsters" that "go out of control," citing the Taliban and the al-Qaeda terror group as examples.