Zelensky says 'victory approaching' as tense fighting continues

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reminded on Sunday that the war against Russia continues, adding "We all feel that our victory is approaching now."

Zelensky also said that the investigators in Kherson region have uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes in the region.

Several bodies of Ukrainian servicemen and civilians have been found in the region, Zelensky said in his nightly address.

"In Kherson region, the Russian army left behind the same atrocities as in other regions of our country, where it was able to enter," he said in a nightly address.

He also said 226 settlements were stabilized in the Kherson region, covering more than 100,000 residents, and added that the arrest of the Russian soldiers and mercenaries is proceeding.

Zelensky added that the fighting in the Donetsk region in Eastern Ukraine is continuing to be as tense as the previous days.

"The level of Russian attacks has not declined. And the level of our resilience and courage is at its highest. We will not allow them through our defence."