Dozens dead in Egypt after bus falls into canal - Health Ministry

At least 19 people were killed and six others injured on Saturday when a minibus fell into a canal in northern Egypt, according to the Health Ministry.



Local media said the minibus was carrying dozens of passengers when the driver lost control and fell into Mansuriya canal in Aga town, in the Nile Delta province of Dakahlia.



A Health Ministry statement said 18 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of the accident to search for survivors.



The state-owned Akhbar El-Youm newspaper earlier said 16 people had been killed and 17 others injured in the accident.



Egypt has a poor transportation record despite government efforts to improve the country's road network.



According to the state statistics agency CAPMAS, Egypt recorded 56,789 deaths and 6,164 injuries from road accidents in 2020.

























