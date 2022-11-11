News World Despite Ukraine critics, ties to Russia are 'rock solid,' says China

Despite Ukraine critics, ties to Russia are 'rock solid,' says China

DPA WORLD Published November 11,2022 Subscribe

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China September 10, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

China's ties to Russia remain "rock solid," according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, despite international criticism of its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.



"As each other's biggest neighbor and comprehensive strategic partner of coordination in the new era, China and Russia always follow the principles of non-alliance non-confrontation and non-targeting any third party," said ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.











































