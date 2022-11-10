RUSSIAN KHERSON RETREAT WOULD BE UKRAINES VICTORY: NATO CHIEF

NATO's general secretary Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a joint press conference with Italy's Prime Minister following their meeting on November 10, 2022 at Palazzo Chigi in Rome. (AFP)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday he was waiting to see how Russia's withdrawal from Kherson played out, but if confirmed, it would be "another victory for Ukraine".

"We have to see how the situation on the ground develops in the coming days. But what is clear is that Russia is under heavy pressure and if they leave Kherson, it would be another victory for Ukraine," he said in Rome.

Ukraine said Thursday its forces had reclaimed a dozen villages in the southern Kherson region, a day after Russia ordered its troops to withdraw from the eponymous city.

"We have seen how the Ukrainian armed forces have been able to push back Russian forces and liberate territory," Stoltenberg said.

"These gains belong to the brave courageous soldiers of Ukraine.

"At the same time the unprecedented support that NATO allies, including Italy, have provided is making a difference on the battlefield every day and remains vital for the Ukrainian progress."

Stoltenberg was speaking after his first face-to-face talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who took office late last month.

Her government allies include many people sympathetic to Moscow, although she herself has repeatedly emphasised her support for Ukraine and for sanctions against Russia.

Meloni said one of her priorities was to work to strengthen the alliance, to make it "even more capable of responding to threats coming from all directions".

"The alliance is indispensable for security and the prosperity of our countries," she told reporters.

ON CYBER DEFENSE



Stoltenberg also called on all allies to "recommit" to cyber defense in light of Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Part of Russia´s aggression is an invisible war in cyberspace ... Cyber is a constantly contested space. And the line between peace, crisis and conflict is blurred," said Stoltenberg, adding that is why NATO has taken cyber threats so seriously for so long.

The NATO chief said cyberattacks can trigger NATO's Article 5, meaning an attack on one ally is an attack on all.

"The threat from cyberspace is real, and it is growing. That is why our Cyber Defence Pledge is so important," he said.

"So, I call on Allies to recommit to cyber defence. With more investment. More expertise. And enhanced cooperation. This is a vital part of our collective defence. And we are all in this together," he added.