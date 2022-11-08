Swiss neutrality not understood in Ukraine: ambassador

Claude Wild, Switzerland's ambassador to Ukraine, said that people in Ukraine do not understand the Swiss concept of neutrality.

In an interview published on Monday, Wild told ArcInfo, Le Nouvelliste and La Liberté newspapers that in Ukraine you have to constantly explain to people Switzerland's position and its stance on neutrality.

"And sometimes people get annoyed," he said, referring to Ukrainian bloggers who are "extremely critical" of Switzerland.

The Alpine country is coming under pressure to review its veto over the re-export of Swiss-made tank ammunition that Germany wants to send to Ukraine. Last week, the Swiss government rejected an appeal from Berlin to allow it to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to the war-torn country.

"Under the principle of equal treatment in neutrality law, Switzerland cannot agree to a request for the transfer of war materiel of Swiss origin to Ukraine as long as the latter is involved in an international armed conflict," the government said on Thursday.

Switzerland requires countries to seek permission before re-exporting Swiss arms. Swiss law states that war material exports must be refused if the country of destination is involved in an international armed conflict. The government's legal position remains unchanged.

Last week, on the other hand, Switzerland announced a fresh financial aid package of CHF100 million ($100 million) for the country.

"The more our humanitarian aid is effective, the better we are understood," said Wild.

The Swiss embassy in Kyiv was forced to close in February because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It reopened in May.