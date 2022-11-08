Russia conducting propaganda against EU in Africa: Czech FM

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said that Russia is carrying out propaganda that will damage the image of the European Union (EU) in Africa, and that the member states of the Union as a whole should put up a more active struggle.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day conference within the context of Czechia's EU Presidency held in the capital Prague with the participation of the representatives of the African Sahel region countries, Minister Lipavsky stressed the importance of relations between the two continents.

Lipavsky stated that the Sahel region is important for both European and international security, and argued that Russia is conducting propaganda that will damage the image of the EU.

Noting that such an event was held for the first time in Czechia with the participation of the representatives of the countries in the region in question, Lipavsky argued that EU member states should wage a more active struggle against Russian propaganda as a whole.