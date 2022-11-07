Algeria officially applies to join BRICS bloc

Algeria has officially applied to join the BRICS economic group.



The bloc of emerging economies includes Russia, Brazil, India, China and South Africa.



Foreign Ministry official Leyla Zarruki said the North African country has requested membership of the economic bloc, the state radio reported.



Zarruki said Algeria has finalized all necessary measures for membership, without any further details.



In July, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboun signaled willingness to join the bloc, saying BRICS "attracts Algeria's attention."



"Joining this group will take Algeria, the pioneer of the non-alignment principle, away from the attraction of the two poles," he said.



The economies of the five BRICS members, which have more than 40 percent of the world's population, account for about a quarter of the world's gross domestic product.



































