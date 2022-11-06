EU urges Kosovo, Serbia to ‘respect their Dialogue obligations’ amid row

The EU urged Kosovo and Serbia on Saturday to "respect their Dialogue obligations," following the resignation of Kosovo Serbs from their roles in all central and local institutions in Pristina because of a row concerning license plates.

"We call on Serbia and Kosovo Serb representatives to respect their Dialogue obligations and return to the Kosovo institutions to fulfill their duties, including in the Police, Judiciary and local administrations," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.

Borrell noted that recent developments have "put years of hard work and achievements reached under the EU-facilitated Dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina at risk and hamper the security situation in the region and beyond."

The EU also urged "Kosovo authorities to respect their own obligations without delay," it said. "This means immediately extending the process of re-registration of vehicles and suspending any punitive action against KM plate holders. The licence plates issue can be resolved by the Parties under the Dialogue."

Borrell's remarks came after Serbian representatives withdrew their posts in all Pristina institutions and suspended their participation in the police and judiciary.

Goran Rakic, the head of Serb List, a minority political party in Kosovo in the Zvecan municipality, said the decision is in response to the Kosovo government's attempts to convert license plates given to Serbs by Serbian authorities, to "RKS," or the Republic of Kosovo, license plates.

Calling on both sides to "refrain from any unilateral actions, which might lead to further tensions," Borrell said: "The withdrawal of Kosovo Serbs from Kosovo institutions is not a solution to the current disputes. It has the potential to further escalate the tensions on the ground."

The bloc also urged Kosovo "to start immediate steps to establish the Association/Community of Serb Majority Municipalities."

"The Kosovo Assembly has ratified the Brussels Agreement and Kosovo's Constitutional Court ruled that the Association/Community needs to be established," according to the statement. "Therefore, its establishment is a binding legal obligation for Kosovo. Continued failure to implement this obligation undermines the principle of Rule of Law and damages Kosovo's reputation and credibility."

Kosovo has tried many times this year to make its Serb minority renew their license plates which date before 1999 when Kosovo was part of Serbia. The move has resulted in violent clashes between police and Serbs.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008 but Serbia continues to see Kosovo as its territory.



