FRANCES FAR RIGHT PICKS BARDELLA TO REPLACE LE PEN AS PARTY CHIEF

France's far right picks Bardella to replace Le Pen as party chief

France's far-right National Rally Saturday designated Jordan Bardella, its 27-year-old rising star, to succeed Marine Le Pen as party chief and pursue efforts to secure the group's place in the political mainstream.

Bardella, who was widely expected to win as Le Pen's protege, won 85 percent of the votes from party members, beating Louis Aliot, mayor of the southern city of Perpignan, who garnered 15 percent.

A beaming Le Pen announced the result during a meeting in Paris, and Bardella is expected to address the gathering later Saturday.

His nomination comes after the party had its best-ever showing in parliamentary elections earlier this year, gaining 89 seats even after Le Pen failed to unseat Emmanuel Macron in her third run for the presidency.

"Over 40 years of struggle, the National Front succeeded in putting all the major issues facing our society at the heart of public debate," Le Pen said, referring to the party's former name.

Bardella has embraced Le Pen's efforts to shed the party of the virulent anti-Semitic and extremist views fomented by her father, party founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was excluded in 2015.

But the National Rally was rocked this week by the suspension of one of its MPs, accused of making a racist outburst against a fellow lawmaker in parliament.

Bardella also faces the daunting task of getting the party on solid financial footing as it faces inquiries over alleged misuse of public funds by party members, including Le Pen.



