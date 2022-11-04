 Contact Us
News World Trump to announce launch of 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14

Trump to announce launch of 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14

Reuters WORLD
Published November 04,2022
Subscribe
TRUMP TO ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF 2024 PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN ON NOV 14
Former U.S. president Donald Trump points a finger during a rally in Robstown, Texas, U.S., October 22, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's inner circle is discussing announcing the launch of a 2024 presidential campaign on Nov 14, Axios reported on Friday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

Trump is conflicted on the timing, the report said, adding that the date is not certain.

The former president on Thursday teased a strong possibility of a comeback during a rally in Iowa.

"And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again," he said.