Western Balkan states sign agreements at Berlin summit

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and fellow EU leaders have reaffirmed the Western Balkan states' prospects of joining the European Union at a summit in Berlin.



"The six states of the Western Balkans belong in the European Union: They are part of Europe and the European family," Scholz said on Thursday at a meeting with the leaders of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.



All six countries aim to join the EU, but are at different stages of the process. In light of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, their applications to join an expanding EU are seen to have an increased urgency.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at the meeting that the aim was to bring the Western Balkan states as close as possible to the European Union as quickly as possible.



The Balkan states signed mutual agreements recognizing citizens' identity documents, university qualifications and professional qualifications.



The agreements were described by Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as a "enormous success."



The states were also encouraged to make progress towards a common economic zone for the Balkans.



Scholz mentioned at the gathering however that there were persistent problems with corruption, organized crime and irregular migration.



