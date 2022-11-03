Scholz sees 'progress' on rights by World Cup host Qatar

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that World Cup host Qatar had made "progress" on human rights concerns following tensions between the two countries over Doha's record.

"We as the German government addressed questions about human rights and the rights of workers who built the stadiums early on," he told the regional daily Aller Zeitung.

"We looked at it very closely and have seen progress."

Germany's ambassador to Doha was summoned last week after its interior minister, Nancy Faeser, said Qatar's hosting of the World Cup was "very tricky" from Berlin's perspective, and that "it would be better that tournaments are not awarded to such states".

Faeser gave a more positive assessment after meeting with Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa Al Thani on Tuesday.

She said she would attend the tournament after being given a "guarantee of safety" for LGBTQ fans.

Scholz said the progress Berlin observed included better labour conditions in the Gulf country.

"They're on the right track but not yet finished. We encourage further progress on this path and will keep paying attention, also after the World Cup."

Germany play Japan in their opening match on November 23.

The energy-rich Islamic state, where homosexuality is criminalised, has become increasingly sensitive to criticism of its treatment of migrant workers, as well as rights for women and the LGBTQ community.

Germany has been one of the most outspoken nations in Europe on Qatar's rights record.