Russia announces another exchange of war prisoners with Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry said a new exchange of war prisoners was conducted Thursday with Ukraine.

"On November 3, as a result of the negotiation process , 107 Russian servicemen who were in mortal danger in captivity were returned from the territory controlled by the Kyiv regime," the ministry said in a statement.

The servicemen will be transported to Moscow via military transport planes where they will undergo treatment and rehabilitation at medical facilities of the Defense Ministry, it said.

"All those released are provided with the necessary medical and psychological assistance," it added.



