Zelenskyy thanks Erdoğan for ‘active participation in preserving’ grain deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for "his active participation in preserving" the Black Sea grain deal.

In a phone call with Erdoğan, Zelenskyy also thanked the Turkish president for "steadfast support of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine" as the two leaders also discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war.

A statement by Türkiye's Communications Directorate said that Erdoğan stressed the importance of implementing the Black Sea grain deal and stressed that the export of both Ukrainian and Russian grain is crucial for the world.

There is a need to boost diplomatic efforts to end the war on the basis of the full restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, he told Zelenskyy.

Erdoğan also expressed his pleasure that the grain export issue is resolved through cooperation.

On July 22, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

On Saturday, Russia announced that it would suspend its participation in the deal for what it alleged was a Ukrainian attack on its Black Sea fleet at the port of Sevastopol.

Earlier on Wednesday, Türkiye and Russia announced Moscow's return to the implementation of the Black Sea grain deal following Ankara and the UN's mediation.