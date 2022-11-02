Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu slams Athens for blocking path to justice

Türkiye on Wednesday slammed Greece over its "insincere" and "dishonest" position on the Aegean and East Mediterranean issues.

Speaking at an event by the Political, Economic and Social Research Foundation (SETA) think-tank based in the Turkish capital Ankara, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Athens blocks the pathway to justice on existing issues.

Asked about claims of Greece preparing an attack on Türkiye, Çavuşoğlu said it would mean Athens has "lost its senses."

Saying that Athens knows very well what it means to oppose Ankara, the minister reminded Greece to "not look at who is behind you, but rather look at who you are facing."