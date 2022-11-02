RUSSIA: WORLDS TOP PRIORITY SHOULD BE TO AVOID CLASH OF NUCLEAR POWERS

 Contact Us
"We are firmly convinced that in the current difficult and turbulent situation -- a consequence of irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining our national security -- the top priority is to prevent any military clash of nuclear powers," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Published November 03,2022
Russia said Wednesday that the world's "top priority" should be to avoid a clash of nuclear powers that it stressed could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

Moscow called on other nuclear powers to "abandon dangerous attempts to infringe on each other's vital interests."