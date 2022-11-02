RUSSIA: WORLDS TOP PRIORITY SHOULD BE TO AVOID CLASH OF NUCLEAR POWERS

Russia said Wednesday that the world's "top priority" should be to avoid a clash of nuclear powers that it stressed could lead to "catastrophic consequences".

"We are firmly convinced that in the current difficult and turbulent situation -- a consequence of irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining our national security -- the top priority is to prevent any military clash of nuclear powers," said the foreign ministry.



Moscow called on other nuclear powers to "abandon dangerous attempts to infringe on each other's vital interests."













