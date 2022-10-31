US, China discuss relations, war in Ukraine: State Dept

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the rivalry between the two superpowers and Russia's war in Ukraine in a call Sunday, the State Department said.

The top diplomats talked about the need to "responsibly manage the competition between our two countries," Blinken said in a tweet.

They also discussed the need for Beijing and Washington to keep open lines of communications as well as the war in Ukraine, the US State Department said.

"The Secretary discussed the need to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage the U.S.-PRC relationship," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, adding Blinken "raised Russia's war against Ukraine and the threats it poses to global security and economic stability."

China has steadfastly avoided criticizing Russia for invading Ukraine and instead blames the United States and NATO for the war.

The call comes as relations between the two superpowers nosedive over Taiwan and a litany of other issues, and is the first between the diplomats since Blinken warned China was speeding up its plans to retake the democratic self-ruled island.

China is yet to release a readout of the reported phone call.