UN chief calls for immediate cease-fire in eastern DRC

The UN's top official has called on armed groups to put an immediate stop to violence in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) amid renewed fighting between government troops and M23 rebels.

"The Secretary-General urges the M23 and other armed groups to immediately cease hostilities and to disarm unconditionally," said a statement issued on Sunday by the spokesman of Secretary General Antonio Guterres, following talks with regional leaders.

According to the statement by spokesman Stephane Dujarric, Guterres expressed concerns over the resumption of hostilities that have displaced thousands, calling for respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the DRC.

The DRC accuses neighboring Rwanda of backing the M23 group, which resumed fighting in the North Kivu province on Oct. 20, capturing towns in the Rutshuru area. Kigali has dismissed the charge as "scapegoating."

Since the resumption of clashes between Congolese army and the rebels, more than 50, 000 people have been displaced in the province of North Kivu, according to the UN Office for Humanitarian Coordination (OCHA).

"The Secretary-General calls on all parties to facilitate humanitarian access to the affected population, and to ensure protection of civilians and respect for international humanitarian law," the statement said, also urging all sides to refrain from hate speech and incitement to violence.

Last week, Rwanda appealed to the international community over alleged persistent hate speech, public incitement, and violent harassment against Rwandans and Congolese Kinyarwanda-speaking communities in the DRC.

Following the resumption of the hostilities, Guterres held talks with the DRC's President Felix Tshisekedi, as well as his counterpart from Angola Joao Lourenco and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, Kenya's William Ruto, and Senegal's Macky Sall, who is also the chairperson of the African Union.

Kagame said on Twitter that Sunday's talks with Guterres were "good" and noted that "the ways and means to de-escalate the conflict and address the issues to a peaceful end in eastern DRC are with us building on the Nairobi, Luanda, and other international efforts."

Earlier on Sunday, Sall and the head of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, expressed their concern at the deteriorating security situation in the eastern DRC.

In a joint statement, they called on all the parties to establish an immediate cease-fire and "engage in constructive dialogue" in the context of regional efforts.

The third Inter-Congolese peace dialogue is scheduled in Kenya's capital Nairobi on Nov. 4-13.

The Nairobi process was launched by the East African Community bloc in April, emphasizing dialogue under the chairmanship of former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, authorities in Kinshasa excluded M23 fighters from the talks, claiming that it was terrorist group being externally supported to continue the war.