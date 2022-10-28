Husband of US House Speaker undergoing brain surgery after hammer attack: Report

Paul Pelosi, the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery after a violent early morning attack at the couple's San Francisco, California residence.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was transported to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after police arrived on the scene, and was initially treated for facial injuries while in stable condition, NBC's local affiliate KNTV reported, citing an anonymous source at the hospital. It is unclear what may have prompted doctors to take him into surgery.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office said he is expected to make a full recovery.

The motive for the early morning attack remains unclear, but law enforcement said officers were dispatched to the residence at roughly 2:27 a.m. on a well-being check. When they arrived both Pelosi and the suspect were holding a hammer, Police Chief Bill Scott told reporters.

The suspect, whom Scott identified as 42 year-old David Depape, then proceeded to pull "the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi, and violently assaulted him with it."

"Our officers immediately tackled the suspect, disarmed him, took him into custody, requested emergency backup and rendered medical aid," said Scott.

Depape is being charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies, according to police.

The US Capitol Police, FBI & San Francisco Police Department have launched a joint investigation into the break-in and attack, Nancy Pelosi's office said. In addition to the special agents from the Capitol Police's California Field Office who arrived on the scene quickly after the attack, the department is also sending a special team of investigators from the East Coast to aid the probe.

US President Joe Biden called Speaker Pelosi Friday morning "to express his support after this horrible attack," spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"The president is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi's whole family," she said in a statement, noting that Biden is "very glad that a full recovery is expected."

"The president continues to condemn all violence and asks that the family's desire for privacy be respected," added Jean-Pierre.