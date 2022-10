US believes Russia may be 'advising' Iran on 'suppressing' protests: W.House

The United States believes Russia may be advising Iran on how to conduct its crackdown against mass protests sparked by the death of a woman following her arrest by morality police.

The White House is "concerned that Moscow may be advising Iran on best practices to manage protests, drawing on... extensive experience in suppressing" opponents, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.