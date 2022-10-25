King Charles III meets Fener Greek Patriarch

Britain's King Charles III met Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew on Tuesday, according to a statement from the patriarchate's website.

During a private meeting that lasted for half an hour, Patriarch Bartholomew "expressed once again his condolences for the death of the King's Mother, Queen Elizabeth II," as well as his prayers and best wishes for a successful and fruitful reign.

Charles and Bartholomew also talked about the "centenary anniversary celebrations of the Holy Archdiocese of Thyateira and Great Britain, as well as other topics of mutual interest," according to the statement.

Patriarch Bartholomew introduced the members of his delegation to the king during the meeting, including Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, Metropolitan Theodoritos of Laodicea, and Metropolitan Athenagoras of Belgium.

The meeting was also attended by the Greek Ambassador to London, Ioannis Raptakis, and British Ambassador to Athens, Matthew Lodge.