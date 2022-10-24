News World Ukrainian military not expecting Russian withdrawal from Kherson

Ukrainian military not expecting Russian withdrawal from Kherson

"The Russian occupiers are giving the illusion that they are leaving Kherson, but in fact they are deploying new military units there," Budanov told the portal Ukrainska Pravda.

DPA WORLD Published October 24,2022 Subscribe

Ukrainian military intelligence authorities do not expect Russian troops to withdraw from the occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.



On the contrary, the Russian army is preparing to defend the city, the head of the intelligence service, Kyrylo Budanov, said in Kiev on Monday.



"The Russian occupiers are giving the illusion that they are leaving Kherson, but in fact they are deploying new military units there," he told the portal Ukrainska Pravda.



Budanov's statements could not be independently verified, nor could those of the Russian side on the situation in Kherson.



