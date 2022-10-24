Pope met French President Macron in the Vatican for talks on Ukraine

Pope Francis held a private audience with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Vatican on Monday, the Holy See reported following the meeting.



"During the cordial discussions, which took place in the Secretariat of State, the parties focused on matters of an international nature, starting from the conflict in Ukraine, with special attention to the humanitarian situation," the Vatican said.



"Particular consideration was given to the region of the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa," it added.



Macron also met Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, who is responsible for the Holy See's diplomatic functions, and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, who is responsible for international relations.



Macron arrived in Rome on Sunday to participate in a peace event organized by the Community of Sant'Egidio, a lay Catholic body.



He also met Italy's newly inaugurated prime minister, Giorgia Meloni.



