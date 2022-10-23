Ukraine has lost 90% of it wind power capacity, ministry says

Ukraine has lost around 90% of its wind power capacity as a result of the Russian war of aggression.



In the case of solar energy, the loss is 40 to 50% percent, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on Ukrainian television on Sunday.



He did not specify how large the installed capacities were. However, Ukraine has greatly expanded renewable energies in recent years, he said.



Before the war, they accounted for 10 to 11% percent of energy production. As a result, Ukraine is even more dependent on fossil fuels and nuclear power than before.



In the past few days, the Russian army has severely damaged the Ukrainian power and heat supply with airstrikes and drone attacks.



