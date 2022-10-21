Ukraine’s president asks EU to speed up shipments of air defense systems

The President of the Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the audience via a video-link at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on October 20, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Ukraine's president urged the European Union on Thursday to speed up shipments of air defense systems, noting that nearly a third of the country's power stations have been destroyed in Russian attacks.

In a video address to an EU leaders meeting in Brussels, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the latest developments regarding Russia's war on his country and reiterated that protecting Ukraine means protecting Europe.

Saying that Russia is using energy as a weapon against Europe, he said it is possible to achieve the energy independence of the EU.

Europe's gas storage facilities are filling up and alternative supplies are being provided to the continent, said Zelenskyy.

Touching on recent Russian attacks across the county, the Ukrainian leader said they were launched deliberately to prevent Ukraine from exporting energy to the EU.

The attacks by Russian cruise missiles and Iranian-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have destroyed more than a third of the country's energy infrastructure, he underlined.

Reiterating the need for more air defense systems to counter Russian attacks, he asked European leaders to speed up the implementation of resolutions in this regard as much as possible.