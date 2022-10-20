EU leaders to meet in Brussels and discuss ways out of energy crisis

European Union leaders are due to meet in Brussels on Thursday for another two-day summit at which the impact of the war in Ukraine on the bloc's energy market will remain the focal point.



The question of how to reduce gas prices is expected to keep leaders busy as a recent European Commission proposal fell short of detailing how a gas price cap could work.



Most countries are calling for such a measure while some, including Germany and the Netherlands, remain sceptical.



The draft bill presented on Tuesday foresees the possibility of limiting wholesale gas prices only as a last resort.



EU leaders are also expected to discuss how to fund potential gas price measures and aid packages to relieve households and businesses in the light of skyrocketing energy costs.



Some European Commissioners and member states, including Italy, want to tackle the energy crisis with similar measures as were introduced during the Covid-19 crisis, when EU countries borrowed money collectively.



Aside from energy prices, EU leaders are also expected to discuss support for Ukraine after a deadly wave of Russian missile and drone strikes tore across the country this week.



In May, the commission proposed providing €9 billion ($8.8 billion) in grants and loans to Ukraine to keep its civilian administration running.



So far only €3 billion have been disbursed, leading to calls to improve the way in which the war-torn country receives aid from the bloc.



The bloc's relationship with China is also under discussion. The human rights challenges Beijing poses versus the country's economic position in the global economy raises difficult questions for EU leaders.



