Former TV editor who protested war forced out of Russia, says lawyer

Published October 18,2022

Former Russian TV editor Marina Ovsyannikova, who shot to fame for protesting the war in Ukraine during a news broadcast, has left Russia, according to her lawyer.



Ovsyannikova is "in one of the European countries," lawyer Dmitry Zakhvatov said on Monday, according to the Ria Novosti news agency.



She had been "forced" to leave the country and was now "under the protection of one of the European countries," he said.



Ovsyannikova worked for Russian state television's Channel One and had been considered loyal to the Kremlin until she held an anti-war banner up to the camera in a news broadcast in March that read: "Stop the war - they're lying to you."



She spent several months abroad afterwards working for German newspaper Die Welt.



In mid-July, she got into hot water again for protesting the war near the Kremlin.



Under Russian law, Moscow's war on Ukraine can only be referred to as a special military operation. Penalties for criticizing the Russian army's actions were made tougher in March.



She was charged with spreading alleged false information about the Russian army and could be jailed for five to ten years, according to the Interfax agency.



Meanwhile a court in Moscow ruled on Monday that Ovsyannikova's children should live with their father, according to reports that said her daughter had already left Russia with her mother. Her eldest son had spoken in favour of living with his father.





























