Two people dead after Aventura II plane crash in Florida neighborhood

Two people died on Monday after the small plane they were in crashed into a house in a South Florida neighborhood, officials said.

The Aventura II crashed just after taking off from the North Perry Airport. Miramar police spokeswoman Tania Rues said.

No one was injured in the crash, but because the plane may have leaked fuel and damaged electrical lines, the power was shut off to the surrounding area and residents were evacuated as a precaution.

Officials didn't know the cause of the plane crash or the amount of damage to the home. The occupants of the plane were not immediately named.

The authorities will investigate the crash.