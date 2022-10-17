Britain government declares bird flu 'prevention zone' to curb worst-ever outbreak

Free-range eggs will be banned soon in Britain after the government declared an avian influenza prevention zone (AIPZ) in the country on Monday.

The measure comes as Britain grapples with its largest-ever outbreak of bird flu. The situation is most severe in the east of England.

As a consequence of the AIPZ, free-range chickens must be kept in indoors areas, and separate from other birds. This means their eggs cannot be labelled as free-range in 16 weeks' time.

Avian flu is lethal to birds, but does not pose a severe risk to humans, especially if poultry and poultry products such as eggs are cooked properly.

"Bird keepers have faced the largest ever outbreak of avian flu this year and with winter brings an even more increased risk to flocks as migratory birds return to the United Kingdom," read a joint statement by the chief veterinary officers for England, Scotland and Wales.

"Scrupulous biosecurity and hygiene measures is the best form of defense, which is why we have declared an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) across Great Britain, meaning that all bird keepers must take action to help prevent the disease spreading to more poultry and other domestic birds."