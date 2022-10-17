Biden to host Israeli president next week: W.House

US President Joe Biden will host Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the White House on October 26, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.

Herzog will be making a two-day visit to Washington, Israel's closest ally. Jean-Pierre said the Israeli leader and Biden will "consult on key issues, including regional and global challenges."

The visit comes amid tension over the future of Iran's nuclear program, with the Biden administration trying to salvage a deal that would reinstate international control over the program in exchange for sanctions relief. Israel opposes the push.

Jean-Pierre said the future of the Palestinians would also be raised, focusing on "prosperity and security for both Israelis and Palestinians."

Herzog's trip follows this month's successful US brokering of an agreement between Israel and Lebanon to delineate their disputed maritime border. Israel is set to hold parliamentary elections on November 1.