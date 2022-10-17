42 children hospitalized after being attacked by wasps in Sri Lanka

Forty two children in a school in northern Sri Lanka were hospitalized on Monday after they were attacked by wasps, health officials said, in the latest of a growing number of similar attacks nationwide.



The attack came after a student threw a stone at a large nest near a school in Bogaswewa, Vavuniya, 255 kilometres north-east of the capital.



Parents and teachers rushed some of the children to hospital after they vomited, experienced dizziness and breathing troubles after the attack, police said.



Such attacks can be dangerous and some of the students were in critical condition, as wasps carry a poisonous venom, hospital officials said.



A string of similar incidents have been reported in different parts of the country in the recent months.



