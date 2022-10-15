News World Russian hackers block Bulgarian government websites in cyberattack

Russian hackers paralyzed a series of Bulgarian government websites in a large-scale cyberattack, an investigator said on Saturday.



The attack meant the websites of the president, the government, key ministries and the Constitutional Court in Bulgaria were all rendered inaccessible or were only able to run slowly if at all, according to official sources.



"The hacking attack came from the territory of the Russian Federation," said the head of Bulgaria's investigation agency, Borislav Sarafov.



"This is an attack on the Bulgarian state," said prosecutor general Ivan Ghev, who described it as a "serious problem." As part of the European family, Bulgaria defends European values, he said, adding that it is "normal" that this also has consequences.



Bulgaria is providing Ukraine with humanitarian support as Russia continues to bombard the country. Bulgaria is also taking in Ukrainians who are fleeing the war.



The cyberattack on Bulgarian institutions did not affect any content or personal data, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said, adding that the attacks had been halted.