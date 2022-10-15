Pakistan expresses condolences over coal mine explosion in Türkiye

 Contact Us
Published October 15,2022
Pakistan on Saturday expressed its condolences for the casualties caused by a blast at a coal mine in northern Türkiye.

While offering condolences, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed profound sadness over the loss of precious lives in an explosion at a coal mine in Bartın province.

"Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved families & the Turkish people. May those still trapped are rescued at the earliest," he tweeted.

At least 40 workers were killed and 11 others were injured in the Friday blast at a coal mine in the Amasra district of the province.

According to Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, 58 of the 110 miners were rescued.