UK plane makes emergency landing accompanied by British jets

An airplane belonging to Jet2 Airlines, going from Türkiye's Dalaman to Manchester, made an emergency landing in the capital London accompanied by British fighter jets.

Jet2 confirmed the incident in its Twitter post and said that plane was directed toward Stansted Airlines in London.

"We can confirm that flight LS922 DLM to MAN diverted to London Stansted this evening under the direction of UK Air Traffic Control. The aircraft has landed safely & has taxied to a remote stand. We are liaising with London Stansted Airport & the relevant authorities," Jet 2 Holidays said in a statement.

According to the reports of the British media, the plane changed course because of a bomb warning, and it was accompanied by two British Typhoon fighter jets.

"The RAF can confirm Quick Reaction Alert Typhoon aircraft were launched this evening from RAF Coningsby to intercept a civilian aircraft that was causing concern. The aircraft was safely escorted to Stansted Airport," said a RAF spokesman.

The RAF also confirmed the aircraft was met by police upon landing.

A spokesperson from Stansted Airlines also confirmed the incident and said that the plane landed safely and parked away from the main passenger terminal.

"The airfield was closed for a short amount of time but it is reopened now."