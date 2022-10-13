Saudi Arabia denies any anti-US motive to OPEC+ output cut

Saudi Arabia rejected as baseless Thursday accusations that last week's output cut by oil cartel OPEC and its allies, including Russia, was politically motivated against the United States.

"Saudi Arabia has viewed the statements... which have described the decision as the kingdom taking sides in international conflicts and that it was politically motivated against the United States," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia would "like to express its total rejection of these statements that are not based on facts and which are based on portraying the OPEC+ decision out of its economic context," it added.





