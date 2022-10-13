Lavrov says West used 'methods of diplomatic terror' at UN against Moscow

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov looks on during a joint news conference with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. (REUTERS File Photo)

Russia on Thursday blasted the West for using "methods of diplomatic terror" to make countries vote in favor of an anti-Russian resolution at the UN General Assembly.

"Only open blackmail and threats allowed the West to get the desired outcome," Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Russia's Pervy TV channel.

"The statements of the Americans that 'they do not persuade anyone, everyone votes themselves' is a lie," he asserted.

On Wednesday, the UN General Assembly adopted an anti-Russian resolution on referendums in Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhizhia regions, as well as on the situation in Ukraine.

According to the results, 143 countries voted in support; Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, and Syria voted against, 35 states abstained, including China, India, South Africa, and several post-Soviet countries.

In a separate statement, Lavrov said Russia suggested holding a secret vote so that the countries have no fear of "getting punished" for what they vote, but the Western countries rejected the proposal.

Russia started what it calls "a special military operation" in Ukraine in February. In recent weeks, Ukrainian forces have advanced counteroffensive, while Moscow has called up more reservists and annexed four Ukrainian regions following what the West denounced as "sham" referendums.