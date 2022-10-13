Russia in favor of revising principles of global financial system: Putin

Russia is in favor of revising the principles of the global financial system, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

In his opening statement at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in the Kazakh capital Astana, Putin said the current world financial system allowed the "golden billion" on the planet to live at the expense of others.

Stating that Asia is a region where new centers of power are emerging, Putin asserted the continent plays a big role in the transition to a multipolar world order. "It is necessary to remove all barriers to supply chains in the world," he added.

Putin also underlined his country's efforts to form a system of equal and indivisible security.

He highlighted the dangers of famine and large-scale shocks against the backdrop of volatility in energy and food prices in the world.

The Russian leader arrived in Astana on Wednesday and is expected to hold several trilateral and bilateral talks.

Putin will also attend the Council of heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Russia-Central Asia summit in the Kazakh capital.

He is set to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, with whom he may discuss a possibility of dialogue between Russia and leading European countries, as well as Türkiye's mediation efforts on Ukraine, where Moscow began a "special military operation" in February.

The issue of Karabakh with Azerbaijan and Armenia, and border disputes between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan are also expected to be discussed with the respective heads of state.