NASA says its 'planetary defense' test successfully deflected asteroid

This handout picture obtained by the Italian Space Agency’s LICIACube shows the NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission just before its closest approach to the Dimorphos asteroid, on September 26, 2022. (AFP Photo)

NASA has said it had succeeded in deflecting an asteroid, a historic test of humanity's ability to change the motion of a cosmic object.

"Analysis of data obtained over the past two weeks by NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test investigation team shows the spacecraft's kinetic impact with its target asteroid, Dimorphos, successfully altered the asteroid's orbit," the U.S. space agency said Tuesday on its website.

The recent success signifies humanity intentionally changing the motion of a celestial object for the first time in history and the first full-scale demonstration of asteroid deflection technology, NASA said.

"All of us have a responsibility to protect our home planet. After all, it's the only one we have," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"This mission shows that NASA is trying to be ready for whatever the universe throws at us. NASA has proven we are serious as a defender of the planet. This is a watershed moment for planetary defense and all of humanity, demonstrating commitment from NASA's exceptional team and partners from around the world," Nelson noted.