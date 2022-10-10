UKRAINE PUTS RUSSIAS FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN, EX-PRESIDENT ON WANTED LIST

Ukraine's Security Service on Monday put Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on the country's wanted list.

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's statement on its website, Maria Zakharova is "hiding from a pre-trial investigation" with the date of her "disappearance" indicated as March 14.

Zakharova is charged with "encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine" under Article 110 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code.

In a separate statement, the ministry also said former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as the deputy chairman of the country's Security Council, is charged under the same article and put on the wanted list as well.

Both statements said Medvedev and Zakharova were put on the wanted list by the Security Service of Ukraine on Monday.