HUNGARYS ORBÁN IN TALKS WITH GERMANYS SCHOLZ AND MERKEL IN BERLIN

Hungary's Orbán in talks with Germany's Scholz and Merkel in Berlin

Orbán, who heads a conservative nationalist government, has expressed strong criticism of the sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union. Hungary has nevertheless voted for the measures, which require unanimous approval from the 27 member states.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in Berlin on Monday, with reactions to the Russian invasion of Ukraine the main point of discussion, according to Scholz's office.



He recently announced that Hungary would hold a national poll on the sanctions.



No joint press conference was planned for after the meeting in a break with customary procedure surrounding visits by European Union heads of government.



The office of Scholz's predecessor, Angela Merkel, revealed in response to a question from dpa that Orbán had met the former chancellor on Sunday. No information on the content of that discussion was released.



"We request your understanding that we will not provide any further information on this non-public discussion, as is in principle the case with non-public discussions," Merkel's office said.



Later on Monday, Orbán was to speak at an economic forum organized by the Eastern Committee of German business, an organization dedicated to improving economic links with Eastern and Central Europe.



On Tuesday, he is to take part in a discussion round on the war in Ukraine and the current energy crisis in Europe organized by Cicero magazine.



