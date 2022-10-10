 Contact Us
News World Greece's consumer price inflation reaches its highest level since December 1993

Greece's consumer price inflation reaches its highest level since December 1993

Consumer prices climbed 12% year-on-year in September, faster than the 11.4% rise in August. Prices have been rising since May last year. Further, this was the strongest inflation rate since December 1993, when prices had risen the same 12%.

DPA WORLD
Published October 10,2022
Subscribe
GREECES CONSUMER PRICE INFLATION REACHES ITS HIGHEST LEVEL SINCE DECEMBER 1993
Greece's consumer price inflation accelerated in September to reach its highest level in nearly twenty-nine years, while industrial production growth eased further in August, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 12% year-on-year in September, faster than the 11.4% rise in August. Prices have been rising since May last year. Further, this was the strongest inflation rate since December 1993, when prices had risen the same 12%.

The overall inflation in July was largely driven by a 35.4% surge in housing costs. This was followed by a 14.2% rise in transport charges.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages also logged a double-digit growth of 13.5%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 2.9% in September versus a 0.3% fall in August.

Data showed that EU-harmonized inflation also increased to 12.1% in September from 11.2% in the previous month.

Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices moved up 3% from August, when prices dropped by 0.2%.

Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial production advanced 3.9% year-over-year in August, slower than the 6.5% increase in July. This was the fourth successive monthly expansion.

Electricity production grew the most by 5.3% annually in August, and output produced in the manufacturing sector rose 4.3%.

Meanwhile, mining and quarrying production registered a sharp fall of 9.7%.

Compared to the previous month, industrial production plunged 15.3% in August, in contrast to a 7% gain in July. Production declined for the first time in four months.