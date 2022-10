A general view shows the headquarters of the National Bank of Ukraine in KyIv, Ukraine April 18, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday asked parliament to approve banker Andriy Pyshnyi as the new chairman of the central bank.

Earlier on Thursday, the parliament formally accepted the resignation of Kyrylo Shevchenko, who abruptly submitted his resignation on Tuesday, citing health reasons.